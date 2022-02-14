Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban bring the heat for romantic beachside snapshot The Australian stars have been married for 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban know how to do Valentine's Day just right, as evidenced by their latest steamy Instagram post.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

The actress took to social media to show her affection for her husband with a snapshot of the two of them at the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

They'd leaned in for a kiss, with Nicole wearing a brightly patterned bikini and a bucket hat and Keith shirtless showing off his collection of tattoos.

Nicole captioned her shot: "Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today," and fans were quickly enamored and took to the comments section to express as much.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

While many wished them as well, one wrote: "My fav couple! Love you guys! Have a LOVEly day," with another adding: "A lot of love to you."

A third said: "You two look good together happy Valentine's Day," with another also commenting: "The sweetest! Love you both," and several simply inundating them with heart emojis.

Nicole shared a romantic beach snap with Keith for Valentine's Day

The two Australian stars have been happily married for 15 years – but despite their wedded bliss, the actress doesn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

Appearing on Australia's Today last year to promote Being the Ricardos, Nicole admitted that she and the country superstar should not be seen as an aspirational couple despite appearing to have the perfect relationship.

MORE: Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she shares heartfelt post

MORE: Nicole Kidman unrecognisable as she celebrates major news – famous friends react

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith, both 54, were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, the actress responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship.

The two stars have been married for 15 years

"We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.