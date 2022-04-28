Keith Urban delights with unexpected duet hopes with Nicole Kidman The star gave a very rare update

Keith Urban is notoriously private when it comes to his family life with Nicole Kidman and their two daughters but he gave an update during a recent interview which will delight fans.

The country music star is about to kickstart his tour in the UK and appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show to talk about his music and his life behind closed doors.

The host read out a question from a fan who asked if Keith and Nicole would be "doing any more singing together" as they've previously gifted fans a Christmas duet and sung as a pair on social media.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

Keith responded: "Yeah I'm always for it. I think it would be something that made sense for us to do."

While he didn't elaborate if it would be a professional duet or another sneak peek just for fun, listeners couldn't help but get their hopes up.

Zoe also asked if they sang as a family with daughters, Sunday Rose, and Faith, and he simply said: "Yeah".

The couple met in 2005

The couple have a long and successful marriage after meeting in 2005 at a G'Day LA event.

Keith has claimed that despite their A-list relationship "we're as normal as you can get I reckon".

Nicole, 54, also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage in December, admitting that she didn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

Keith insists he and wife Nicole Kidman are as normal as you get

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

She then added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

