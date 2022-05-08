John Travolta shares never-before-seen family photographs of late wife Kelly Preston for Mother's Day It's been nearly two years since her tragic passing

In honor of Mother's Day, John Travolta is revisiting some of his most special family moments he shared with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The star took to Instagram to commemorate the actress – who he was married to from 1991 until her tragic death in 2020 – with a video montage featuring never-before-seen family photos of the pair with their three children, Jett, who passed away in 2009, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin.

Fans of the actor have continuously shown their support and commended him for being such a strong and doting father amid difficult moments, and beyond, each time he shares heartfelt family updates.

Set to the song That Face, he captioned the emotional tribute with: "We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day." Kelly passed away aged 57 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Starting off with a portrait of the actor captioned: "From me, to you," the slideshow included intimate pictures of the Travolta family at home as well as during family vacations, and the loving energy between all of them is truly palpable.

It features clips from the very beginning of the couple's love story, including stunning wedding photographs, and the evolution of their love and family over the last nearly three decades, as their children went from toddlers to young adults.

The emotional tribute

Fans did not hesitate to express their condolences once again and admire John's ongoing strength, writing: "All my love to you and your family," and: "Happy Heavenly Mother's Day," as well as: "She was one of a kind."

Others couldn't help but notice just how much Kelly's beauty lives on through her daughter Ella, with the video montage highlighting the fact that she has the same big blue eyes her mom did.

The family in 2018

John still lives with Ella and Benjamin in the Florida house he shared with his wife, having been one of the very first couples to purchase a home in the "fly-in" community near Orlando.

