John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he shares unreal experience following major milestone

John Travolta is showing off his latest achievement and fans are seriously at a loss for words.

When he first announced in March that he had officially gotten his license to fly a 737 airplane, fans and celebrities alike inundated him with support as he shared the "very proud moment."

The actor revealed that he also holds 747 and 707 licenses, proving that he is as much a skilled pilot as he is a stellar actor. A 737 airplane fits a maximum of 188 passengers, while a 747 accommodates approximately a whooping 500.

Now John is revealing how he is putting his pilot skills to good use, sharing an impressive video from his latest flight as he traveled back home after spending time filming in Georgia.

The video montage of his trips starts off with a view of the Grease star commanding the plane from the pilot's cabin as he announced that: "This is the 737 that we're flying in today, it's just an hour flight but it'll be a good one."

It featured jaw-dropping clips from his time on air, including take off, him expertly maneuvering the control panel, incredibly sunny views from the cockpit, and an impressively smooth landing.

Fans raved about the inspiring post, writing: "So genuine and kind hearted… Thank you for sharing these beautiful moments. How amazing," and: "Such a stud through and through!" as well as: "Just when I thought you could not be any more cool."

John next stars in an action thriller titled Paradise City with none other than his good friend, Bruce Willis.

John and Bruce shared two of their biggest movie hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking

The two haven't starred in a film together in nearly three decades, but have been close friends all throughout their careers, and when it was announced that Bruce would be retiring amid his aphasia diagnosis, the Saturday Night Fever actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to him.

The film follows Ryan Swan, played by Bruce, as he carves "his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin who murdered his father."

