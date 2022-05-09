Jenna Bush Hager shares affectionate pictures with rarely-seen husband for sentimental tribute It's his turn to be celebrated!

After a day dedicated to celebrating her role as a mother and being showered with love, Jenna Bush Hager is turning the attention onto her husband!

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4m New York home ahead of big family move

Though her husband, Henry Hager, is typically media shy, it didn't stop the Today star from sharing a sweet tribute to him in honor of his 43rd birthday.

She took to Instagram to share never-before-seen pictures of the couple being affectionate with one another, spending time with their three children, Poppy, Mila and Hal, as well as pictures from their travels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna shares surprising beach throwback

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb open up about unconventional friendship

The snaps and throwbacks see Henry as a doting father and husband, and includes many a sunset picture, and even a sweet shot of the couple sharing a kiss by a beach.

The co-host started off her heartfelt tribute with: "Happiest to one of the best! HH, you light up our lives."

Though Henry doesn't have social media, fans took to the comments to wish him a happy birthday regardless, writing: "A great picture!! Happy Birthday!" and: "Love that hubby of yours!!!" as well as: "Have an awesome fun day."

The sweet birthday tribute

Jenna went on to reveal why he rarely makes an appearance on her page, explaining that: "Even though you will never see because anti-social media."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager says she's 'so lucky' as she shares sweet family update involving her co-stars

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager melts hearts with handwritten note from daughter Poppy

Fans took to the comments once more to express their understanding – and some jokes – about his stance, writing: "Anti social media is so much healthier I think! I admire that!" and: "God bless your husband on his birthday. I'd love to be anti social media."

The couple got married on the same day as his birthday

One even made a cheeky comment about Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Bush, who had previously revealed live on Today that she didn't follow Jenna and Hoda Kotb's joint Instagram account. They hilariously wrote: "So he doesn't follow you and Hoda on Insta either!"

Jenna and Henry met during her father's reelection campaign in 2004 when her now husband worked as a staffer, and they were introduced by mutual friends. They married in 2008 at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.