Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb open up about unconventional friendship The NBC stars have been close on-screen and off

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have one of the tightest bonds in morning television, both on-screen and off. The two television stars opened up in a recent installment of their show Today with Hoda and Jenna about their unconventional bond given their wide age gap.

"They said 'Have you ever had a friendship with somebody that's a little older?'" Jenna said, before simply gesturing to Hoda and repeatedly saying "Hello?"

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

As the audience laughed, Hoda also chimed in: "We're sitting right here." The two have an almost 20 year age gap, with Hoda at 57 and Jenna at 40.

She further explained: "I do think the most interesting people have friends of all ages because number one - like, the things we talk about have nothing to do with our ages."

And Jenna couldn't agree more, emphatically adding: "Or even our cultural references! First of all, they're the same.

"Second of all, we are in the same stage of life. Which, you know, matters in some ways because I'm constantly asking you for children advice."

Hoda and Jenna spoke of the age gap factoring into their friendship

She expanded on her love for her NBC co-host and friend, saying: "But also, I realize when I'm out, sort of away on the road how much I talk about you.

"But it's because I like being with you, you know? We sit and we're talking and we're crying and we're laughing. And then they're like 'It's time to go do television.'"

The snippet was shared on their Instagram page with the caption: "You've heard about age gap relationships, but what about friendships? Hoda and Jenna, who are almost 20 years apart, talk about how in their friendship, age truly is just a number."

Many of their fans could relate, opening up about their own experiences with close friends years apart in age, as one wrote: "Love this and so true!! I have some dear friends 30 years older than I am!"

The two NBC stars are very close

Another said: "Soooooo love you, two!!!" with a third adding: "Probably my favorite part of watching you Hoda and Jenna, and unfortunately most times these days it's clips here and there, is your pure friendship! Love that!"

