Jenna Bush Hager melts hearts with handwritten note from daughter Poppy

As she becomes a mainstay and crucial element of the Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager is an undeniable inspiration to many, especially as she paves her way in the literary world.

The star has written several best selling books, most recently a heartwarming children's book titled Superpower Sisterhood alongside her very own twin sister, Barbara Bush.

Now, though she's inspired many across the world, she's showing just how much her book has impacted someone very close to home, and that's none other than her daughter, Poppy Louise.

The Today co-host had fans seriously gushing over her six-year-old's latest school project, which proves just how much she learned from her mom's new book.

Jenna shared a sweet picture on Instagram of the assignment, where she was seemingly asked to write down who her superhero is, and her answer couldn't be cuter.

She definitely took notes from Superpower Sisterhood, endearingly writing: "My superhero is Mila because she is kind and nice. She gives me hugs. She gives me love." Mila, nine, is the author's eldest daughter, the siblings also have a younger brother, Hal, who is three.

The adorable note

The mom-of-three undoubtedly appreciated her daughter's nod to the book, writing in her caption: "Superpower Sisterhood is all about loving our sisters and our friends just as they are! A NOTE from Poppy about her hero: her sissy!!!"

Fans couldn't help but fawn over it, writing: "Omg so sweet," and: "Priceless!! Sisterhood is truly a superpower," as well as: "So sweet. You and Barbara set a good example for your girls."

Mila and Poppy are undoubtedly growing up to be just as close as their mom and aunt are

Jenna recently spoke to HELLO! about working with her sister on the book, and just how close they are, explaining that the inspiration for it came from the fact that their mom, Laura Bush, grew up as an only child, but had many friends she considered true sisters.

The morning show host took a moment from Today recently to thank fans for supporting the book, as she announced that it has officially become a #1 New York Times Best Seller.

