Exclusive: Emma Myles opens up about raising breast cancer awareness The TV star has had personal experience

Netflix star Emma Myles made an appearance at the annual Breast Cancer Research Foundation's event, where she opened up about her own experience with the illness.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Co-chaired by none other than Elton John and David Furnish, "The Hot Pink Party" took place in New York City's The Glasshouse event venue.

Emma attended the 2022 Hot Pink Party in a mini dress with a bell skirt

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the Orange is the New Black star shared why the cause meant so much to her, given her mother's experience with it in the past.

"My mom is a two-time survivor," she shared. "And it's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, making sure she's okay, it's a constant check."

MORE: Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley talks breast cancer awareness and son Damian's involvement

She also spoke of the importance of BCRF's focus on research, calling it "the only way" to move forward in terms of raising awareness and finding solutions.

On the different ways to support the cause, she stated: "There are different ways. If you can financially support it, emotionally support it, you can even go so far as to be with cancer patients.

The star has frequently advocated for breast cancer research

"It's kind of like a choose your own activist adventure."

Speaking to the BCRF previously about dealing with her mom's diagnosis, the first of which came when she was just a two-year-old, Emma revealed that it was her mother's positivity that got them through it.

MORE: Penny Lancaster makes impassioned plea over 'devastating' health issue

"She always tried to make everything special and went out of her way to make my sister and I feel listened to."

"She was very involved in my childhood, and I think that has certainly shaped who I am today."

Her mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor

The television star wore a hot pink mini-dress with a ruffled bell skirt, and explained that it was something that she'd had in her closet for the past few years and finally made its way out.

She even joked that the last time she wore her "glittery peep-toed heels was for the very same event three years ago."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.