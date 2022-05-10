Rachel Zegler shares emotional statement amid latest career news

Even as she becomes increasingly more busy and popular, Rachel Zegler is proving that at the end of the day, family is what matters most.

The West Side Story star penned an emotional tribute to her family as they took part in a major milestone for their daughter, though she revealed that she unfortunately had to miss the special moment.

The star's success and her family's support came full circle when they visited Disney World recently, and saw a display of none other than Rachel's very own dress she wore to portray the iconic María Vázquez in the Steven Spielberg musical.

She shared a heartfelt shot of her parents admiring the classic, frilly white dress with a red belt as it was presented behind a glass casing.

The 21-year-old wrote: "My parents saw my costume from West Side Story on display at Walt Disney World today," and she revealed why it was extra meaningful, explaining that Disney was: "A place they took me every year as a kid that truly helped me cultivate my dreams."

Though she couldn't be next to them for the sentimental moment, the reason was undoubtedly worth it, and she went on to reveal an exciting career update.

The heartfelt tribute

Rachel announced: "I couldn't be with them on this vacation because I am in London playing the first ever Disney princess, Snow White, in an upcoming live action adaptation."

She continued to acknowledge how crucial her parents' ongoing support has been throughout her career, writing that: "Everything I do is for them. Because everything I have is because of them."

Rachel with the legendary Rita Moreno, who played the original Anita

Concluding with a cheeky note about her exciting upcoming project, she said: "I wish I coulda been there to see it for myself, but… princess duties." The Snow White live action adaptation started filming in March and is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

West Side Story was Rachel's film debut, and though it certainly catapulted her into fame, she further rose to prominence after she revealed she hadn't been invited to the Oscars despite her film's nomination. Amending the mistake, the Academy invited her to present alongside Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

