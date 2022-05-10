Longtime fans of Elizabeth Hurley are undoubtedly familiar with the actress' continuing work in breast cancer advocacy.

Following her grandmother's passing, the star has been committed to raising awareness for the heartbreaking cause, and recently hosted an incredible event to raise funds in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Co-chaired by none other than Elton John and David Furnish, "The Hot Pink Party" took place in New York City's The Glasshouse event venue on Tuesday 10 May.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I really hope [those attending and contributing] appreciate what their generosity has meant in the breast cancer world, that progress has been made by scientists and mortality has decreased by 42% since the 80s.

"But I also hope that they remember that one in eight women are still diagnosed with breast cancer and the fight isn't over. We hope they go away full of hope and full of the desire to continue to help!"

On her son Damian Hurley's involvement in the cause, she said: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest.

"He knows that October is breast cancer month, he knows what the pink ribbon is, he's known that since he was two-years-old."

Elizabeth dazzled in pink for BCRF's Hot Pink Party

"He'd love to be involved more," Elizabeth added, explaining that he'd attended several global events by her side.

"Now Covid is over, I'd be delighted if he helped me again."

The Bedazzled star also opened up about how women could be more confident with their bodies, saying: "I think really taking the time to take care of our own health is one of the most important things we can do. Especially in the field I am in," referencing her work for the cause.

She also stressed that they need to be able to take care of their own bodies and maintain an awareness of it, whether it was with their breasts or anywhere else.

Elizabeth has collaborated with Estee Lauder and their breast cancer charity work, having recently opened a breast cancer support center in London

For the special occasion, Elizabeth shone in a sequined long sleeve gown with a plunging neckline, keeping on theme as she donned it in a dazzling pink color.

She was in good spirits for the occasion and joked around with the press.

She coordinated her outfit completely by also donning matching heels, a clutch, and earrings, all in the same shade of pink.

