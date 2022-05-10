Sophie Turner recalls tearful moment with Joe Jonas that Jenna Bush Hager can relate to Love at first sight struck them both

Sophie Turner was certainly struck by love at first sight when it comes to her husband Joe Jonas, as she described to Jimmy Fallon.

MORE: Pregnant Sophie Turner wows in striking dress

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Making an appearance on the late night show, she opened up about a moment with him that left her in tears, specifically after they first met.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb host New Year's Eve Special

"The first night I met him, I remember, he left my apartment. And it may have been the alcohol," she quipped to the audience's amusement.

She continued: "I remember him leaving, and I weeped, I wept to my brother 'I love this man so much'. And I knew, and that was it!"

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares affectionate pictures with rarely-seen husband for sentimental tribute

While the moment quickly went viral, it was Today stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager who were left particularly fascinated by it during their Today with Hoda and Jenna segment.

Sophie spoke of how soon she knew Joe was "the one"

Jenna responded to a clip of the interview saying: "That's so cute!" But Hoda was a little skeptical, saying that she wasn't sure if it would be easy to discern love from lust or any other kind of attraction.

When she asked her co-host if she'd ever felt that way, Jenna answered: "When I first met Henry [Hager], he walked into my office with his girlfriend.

MORE: Sophie Turner's lifelike 'bangers and mash' cake will blow your mind

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager lists $5.4m New York home ahead of big family move

"And I said to Barbara 'of course, the cute one who I had a crush on, has a girlfriend'," eventually revealing that after they broke up, she and Henry got together and are now parents to three kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

The TV host and author further explained that while she knew Henry was definitely her type, which she described as a "big-faced man," and she was interested, she wasn't sure he was the one that quickly.

Jenna and Henry first met when Henry was in a relationship

However, she remembered being struck by similar emotions as the Game of Thrones star, who is now expecting her second child with the musician.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.