Elizabeth Hurley makes heartfelt revelation about son Damian - exclusive

Elizabeth Hurley has been working towards breast cancer awareness and finding a cure for decades, and as she's started to host events once more, there's one person dear to her that wants to be involved even more.

The star, in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, hosted The Hot Pink Party in New York City on 10 May, the first of the annual gala to be held in person since the pandemic.

She spoke exclusively to HELLO! about why the cause means so much to her, and revealed who has been her number one supporter for all their life, none other than her son, Damian Hurley.

Fans of Elizabeth know her and her son are extremely tight-knit, and their bond translates into her advocacy for breast cancer research.

She explained: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest."

The actress detailed how all his life he's always known that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, how he loves to honor the cause by wearing a pink tie, and, she revealed, though he's been involved for so long, now he wants to support his mother even more.

Elizabeth helped raise record breaking amounts of money for breast cancer research

"He'd love to be involved more, he's come with me before to various events, and now that COVID-19 is over, I'd be delighted if he'd help me again, during the month of October particularly.

She made the heartwarming confession speaking with other reporters during the "pink" carpet that so adamant has been his passion for the cause since he was young that today he: "Knows pretty much as much as I know about the disease and about the things we are learning through scientists."

Elizabeth was a spectacular host

The evening was inspiring for the advocate and guests alike, and she announced that a "record breaking 8.5 million dollars" were raised.

Upon posting to her Instagram all about the night's success, Damian endearingly commented: "LOVE YOU!" along with celebratory emojis.

