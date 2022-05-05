Elizabeth Hurley is jaw-droppingly gorgeous in stunning throwback photos The model certainly knows how to turn heads!

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring fashion choice, and on Monday the star took to social media to share a host of incredible looks in celebration of fashion mogul Donatella Versace's 67th birthday.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's most memorable bikinis revisited

The former model marked the milestone with a series of snaps of the celebrity pair, pictured alongside A-listers including Elton John, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her best moves in daring sheer dress

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares dreamy beach photos as she models her favorite bikinis

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks fantastic in cheetah-print bikini

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "Happy Birhtday glorious @donatella_versace. So many happy memories."

Elizabeth shared the update with her 2.3 million followers

In the first photo, friends Elizabeth and Donatella twinned in gorgeous glittery gowns. Elizabeth showcased a floral number embelleshed with purple beading and a low cut back.

Donatella, meanwhile, wore a bold gold dress, also featuring beautiful intricate beading, and showed off her fabulous legs as she sat beside the mother-of-one.

Donatella replied: "Wow!!! So many memories! Thank you!" with a purple heart.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the stunning post. Elle Macpherson, who was also captured in the photos said: "Happy birthday queen @donatella_versace."

Elizabeth and her son Damien could be twins

Sandy Linter penned: "You both are amazing and fabulous and I just love this photo."

One fan wrote: "She must love seeing you looking so beautiful." Another penned: "Wow two beauties."

Celebrations were in order for Elizabeth on Saturday as she marked the release of her brand new TV show Royals on Netflix, which sees the Austin Powers actress star alongside her lookalike son Damien Hurley.

Taking to her Instagram account to reveal the news, Elizabeth looked sexier than ever in a white lace lingerie set.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "The Royals has dropped on @netflix. All four seasons. Such happy memories of making such a fun, silly show about a fictitious British Royal Family."

Ann Cruso replied: "Loved this show!!! More seasons please!" Gigi Levangie wrote: "Gorgeous Minx!"

One fan replied: "OH MY GOD! My jaw just dropped - you look stunning!! No more Onesies for us!! @elizabethhurley1." A second penned: "Best weekend gift ever."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.