Elizabeth Hurley shares dreamy beach photos as she models her favorite bikinis The swimwear model has a fabulous sense of style

Elizabeth Hurley is the perfect model for her own swimwear range, and often shares stylish photos of her in various designs.

And over the weekend, the actress and model took to Instagram to share a set of pictures of her wearing some of the most popular designs of the moment, which all happen to be in the sale.

Photos included one of Elizabeth standing on the beach dressed in a sparkly string bikini, and another of her posing in her hotel room wearing a vibrant turquoise design.

The third picture showed her in a pretty pink bikini and shawl.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset

"30% off the bikini edit ladies & kids," she captioned the pictures, adding that there was just 48 hours left of the sale.

The mother-of-one established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the star revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

Elizabeth Hurley modelling some of her favorite bikinis

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age." It certainly seems to be working for the glamorous star, who has long been known as a fashion trend-setter.

As the main model for her swimwear line, Elizabeth has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

The swimwear designer models her own designs

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

