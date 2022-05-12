Drew Barrymore's ex-husband makes rare comment about the star and their daughters Like mother like daughter!

Drew Barrymore has consistently proved that she knows how to handle co-parenting with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who she shares daughters Olive and Frankie with.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Fans of the star aren't strangers to hearing all about how close she still is with his side of the family, having recently spent Mother's Day with him and even honoring his new wife, who he married in 2021.

While Will, an art consultant, is more private than his ex-wife, he also proved just how friendly things are between them when he made a rare comment about his two daughters – and how much they take after their mom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew reacts to Britney Spears' heartfelt tribute to her

MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals how she proposed to a beloved star after three decades of friendship

The sweet nod came about when the morning show host shared an unbelievable throwback of herself as a child as she stopped by a late night show in 1983.

Drew comes from a long line of famous actors and actresses, and started acting herself when she was merely a year old, going on to get her big break in Steven Spielberg's E.T.

In the clip, she's talking about how much she loves New York City, though she was born and raised in Los Angeles. Sporting a frilly and voluminous dress, very much of the era, paired with a cute ponytail and bow, she detailed: "I love New York! It's my place."

The sweet clip

As she adorably talked about her urban preferences and charmed audiences back then as much as she does now, her ex-husband proved how her instantly recognizable mannerisms live on, endearingly writing: "This is both Olive and Frankie all at once."

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares rare photo of daughters with their stepmother

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes major announcement concerning her television show - fans react

Fans also couldn't help but gush at how adorable the footage is, and how unchanged Drew remains, writing: "You sound the same and look the same! We love you Drew," and: "How have you not changed at all!!!??? Adorable then - beautiful and adorable still," as well as: "You are a national treasure Drew. I remember this interview."

Will with Olive and Frankie in 2017

The video really is charming, and sees the actress go on to explain: "I'm not a person [that] really… I mean I love LA, but I don't like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach. I like to dress up warm and be in my thermies and go run around the hotel."

She proved fans comments' right, captioning the post: "Some things never change…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.