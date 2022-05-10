Drew Barrymore reveals how she proposed to a beloved star after three decades of friendship It was time to make it official

Though Drew Barrymore has previously insisted that she'll never get married again – having been with ex-husband Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016 – there is however a beloved star she is tied to for life.

During a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, the morning show host opened up about the iconic actress she proposed to, and how she changed her life afterwards.

Drew got down on one knee for none other than Cameron Diaz, who has been her best friend for decades.

The two met when the host was only fourteen-years-old, recently emancipated and working at a coffee shop, when Cameron, who was a 16-year-old model, walked in. They have been inseparable ever since, affectionately call each other "PooPoo," and the There's Something About Mary actress is godmother to one of Drew's daughters.

As if that's not enough, the 50 First Dates star revealed just how tied the two are, and why she proposed to Cameron.

The mom-of-two explained how for nearly all of their friendship, Cameron has been a dedicated activist for sustainability and climate change, constantly trying to get her best friend to be better. She recalled: "She would make me get a Prius and turn off all my lights and yell at me when I was letting the water run in the sink while brushing my teeth."

Arguably the most iconic picture of the two, at a Charlie's Angels premiere after the bus that was taking them broke down and they decided to walk

While she certainly tried her best, everything changed when Cameron did her such a big favor it impacted her entire career. She detailed how: "When I did the pilot for the show — she didn't want to be on camera, she was in a really quiet place in her life — she did me such an insane, solid favor of coming on and helping me launch the pilot… It was the ultimate best friend showing up for you."

Her show became an instant hit, but she was left trying to figure out how to repay her.

The very first episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with Cameron and Lucy Liu

Then, she thought: "I'm going to become an eco-minded person, and I got on my knee and I made a marriage proposal to her. I said, 'I promise from now on, I'm going to do all the things you've been asking me to do all these years.'"

Drew drastically changed her habits as soon as Cameron told her, "I do," and since that vow nearly three years ago, she said: "I stopped using plastic; I started changing my household products. I thought about my carbon footprint; I got into recycling."

