Rob Burrow to be supported by Mike Tindall, Mark Wright and more at star-studded black tie ball

A star-studded fundraiser will see celebrities and sports stars gather in support of rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who is living with motor neurone disease.

Mike Tindall will head up the famous names at the black-tie Sapphire Ball at London's Hard Rock Hotel on 11 June, while Mark Wright will host a night of music and entertainment in another room at the venue.

Robert Burrow with his wife Lindsey after he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal in April

Both events are open to the public and proceeds from tickets will go to the MND Association.

Rob, who was a star player for the Leeds Rhinos despite being only 5'2", will be among the guests, along with his wife Lindsey and former teammates.

Mike, who will take part in a live Q&A with fellow sports stars Alan Brazil, Tom Shanklin and David Flatman, tells HELLO! "Being a Yorkshireman I watched a lot of the Rhinos games when I was growing up and through my professional career. Rob was one of those players I loved to watch because, not only was he world class at what he did, he also promoted the game as a sport for everyone and through his size he showed if you work hard you can still dominate."

Mike Tindall will be attending the ball

Mark, whose parents Carol and Mark Senior, brother Josh and wife Holly will also be there, says: "We are looking forward to attending what is sure to be a great event and to be able to help raise funds for Rob - who is a truly inspirational man - and MNDA, which is a great cause, is an honour."

Other famous guests include Line of Duty star Nigel Boyle and TOWIE's Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou. Meanwhile James Argent will be performing with his band and there will also be music from Kenny Thomas, Che Chesterman and DJ Lauren Faith.

Auction prizes include a signed David Beckham shirt and prizes from Aston Martin, Duxiana beds, the Hard Rock Hotel and tailor-to-the-stars Neil McCann while guests will be able to bid for a portrait of Rob, which will be painted live on the night by renowned artist Ben Mosley, who recently created a portrait of the Queen for HELLO!

Mark Wright will be among the many guests at the special event

Rob, who received an MBE for services to rugby and MND, was diagnosed in 2019 with the degenerative neurological condition, which has robbed him of his voice and mobility, and has campaigned tirelessly ever since to raise awareness and money for treatments and a cure.

Last year, in an interview with Hello!, he said: "From the moment I was diagnosed, I decided I was going to tackle this disease head-on and that’s what I am doing."

