Exclusive: Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne discuss fatherhood and Platinum Jubilee plans The Good, the Bad & the Rugby hosts spoke ahead of their tour

Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne spoke exclusively to HELLO! ahead of this weekend's launch of the live stage version of their popular rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

MORE: The surprising connection between Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall's podcasts

As well as talking about their friendship and what has made their show so popular – with an incredible three million listeners and over 20 million online viewers since it started in 2020 – the trio discussed their plans for celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and their family lives.

Mike revealed how he will be spending the special occasion – and we're sure Her Majesty will approve. "I’ll be cheering on her horses at the Epsom Derby," he said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall gives his very honest verdict on Kate Middleton's rugby skills

The race takes place on 4 June, the penultimate day of the Jubilee weekend. He continued: "The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it’s the only race none of her horses have won. How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year."

READ: Mike Tindall makes heartfelt plea to fans for very emotional reason

SEE: Zara and Mike Tindall's country home is the perfect family retreat

Alex, meanwhile, revealed that his Jubilee plans consist of "a street party with family" – his wife Cordelia and children, Martha, 12, and Harry, ten.

The trio are taking their podcast on tour. Photo: Paul Cooper

James will be attending the Epsom Derby with his wife Chloe Madeley, who is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl.

He also revealed that his co-hosts are sources of parenting inspiration. Discussing raising his two older children, both girls, Mike shared that eight-year-old Mia is following in his footsteps by playing rugby.

"She loves it and she's excited that she can begin contact rugby next year," the dad-of-three revealed.

Mike, James and Alex are good friends. Photo: Paul Cooper

James added: "I'd love my daughter to be like Mia, a perfect blend of fun and laughter with a bit of character about her. Mike's given me a load of muslins to prepare.

"He and Alex are fantastic dads and have given me advice. So I know that over the next 18 years I'll never have time to myself and there will be sticky fingers over everything!"

To book tickets for The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – LIVE go to: www.goodbadrugby.com/livetour/

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.