The surprising connection between Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall's podcasts The royal has just launched the first episode of her new podcast, Floodlight

It's a big day for Princess Eugenie following the launch of her very first podcast with The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder, Julia de Boinville.

MORE: Princess Eugenie rocks punk pink power suit to announce exciting news

The pair of friends have titled their new project Floodlight, and launched it on Wednesday morning with a clear goal to "raise awareness of modern slavery and explore how we can all help rid the world of this global epidemic".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

Over ten episodes, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter and Julia will speak to slavery survivors and campaigners and listeners will hear real stories from the people who prosecute, the people fighting for change and the brave testimony of a survivor.

SEE: Princess Eugenie looks sporty chic in striking rainbow tracksuit

MORE: Princess Eugenie wows in stunning floral dress for Easter Sunday service

The pair's first guest is Caroline Haughey OBE QC, a leading lawyer in modern slavery and trafficking in the UK. But during the next few months, listeners will also hear from Dame Emma Thompson, Wumi, a survivor of child labour and Ian Urbina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist who has reported extensively on modern slavery at sea, amongst many more guests.

Princess Eugenie and Julia have been friends since they were at school

The episodes will go live every Wednesday, something Eugenie and Julia's podcast has in common with Mike Tindall's popular rugby show, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

Zara Tindall's husband and his colleagues, Alex Payne and James Haskell, go live every Wednesday, and not only do they talk all things rugby, but Mike usually shares snippets of his family life.

Both Eugenie and Mike have podcasts

Most recently, the father-of-three detailed his Easter and was cheekily teased over his stay at Windsor Castle after attending the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel.

"Do you ever, on weekends like that, get out of the four-poster bed and ring the little bell for a cup of tea in the morning and just think 'How in god's name have I ended up here?'?" Alex asked Mike during last week's episode, to which he quickly jokingly replied: "Pretty much every time I am there, yeah. No, I never ring a bell, obviously, but it's strange."