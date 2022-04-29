Mike Tindall makes heartfelt plea to fans for very emotional reason The former rugby star spoke out for a brilliant cause

Mike Tindall took to social media for a very emotional reason on Friday, asking fans to join him and other A-listers at an exciting festival dedicated to deceased TV personality Caroline Flack.

The former rugby player appealed on his social media platforms to entice fans to buy tickets for the aptly named event "Flackstock", which will see the likes of Louise Redknapp, Joel Dommet, Fleur East and Dermott O'Leary come together in support of four major mental health charities.

Captioning a poster for the event on his Instagram feed, Mike penned: "Hi I’m a massive Friend of Flackstock and well done @natalie_pinkham, etc, all who have worked incredibly hard to pull everything together.

"Please come and join us on July 25th and Englefield House to raise loads of money for great causes and to remember Caroline. Get involved!!!!!"

Mike shared the update with his 845,000 Instagram followers

Fans flooded the comments with love hearts and praising emojis and television presenter Natalie Pinkman, who helped organise the event, replied: "Thanks Mikey."

Mike isn't the first star to appeal to their fans to support the event. On Thursday, Louise Redknapp took to Instagram with a video asking her fans to support the cause.

She said: "Hi guys I just wanted to quickly talk to you about a poster a put up yesterday promoting Flackstock and let you know what it was.

Mike is a doting dad-of-three

"It's basically a massive festival with lots of music, lots of amazing things going on all in the name of Caroline Flack who, as you know, was a very good friend of mine.

"For those of you that don't know Caroline loved festivals she loved music and she also loved following her friends and being supportive, so I'm going to be singing, along with many other artists all of her favourite songs.

Louise looked stunning whilst updating fans on Instagram

"It's going to be an amazing day, it's all to raise awareness and money for mental health, so please come, I'll put the link on here."

She added: "I know she'd be so proud of everybody and all her family and friends that are there and let's make it a great day."

Louise also shared a sneak peek of one of the numbers she's preparing for the performance, a slowed-down version of Janet Jackson's Together Again.

