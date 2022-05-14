Emily Andre breaks silence after husband Peter's emotional video The star took to social media

Emily Andre broke her silence after her husband Peter Andre spoke out against claims made about his "manhood" during the ongoing libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, Emily shared a stunning selfie where she proudly showed off her blue NHS lanyard.

Captioning the post, she penned: "It’s been a busy week but I wanted to take a minute to mark Mental Health Awareness Week and International Nurses Day (Thursday 12th May).

"I feel grateful to have the privilege of working for the NHS within the mental health service, seeing first-hand the impact mental health difficulties can have on people and their loved ones.

Emily shared the update with her 433,000 followers

"I’ve also been lucky enough to work closely with so many incredible nurses, seeing them tirelessly work to make a difference every day. To all the amazing nurses out there - thank you for everything you do."

In the caption, Emily also made a call to action for people who experience loneliness, the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year, to reach out and emphasised that lots of people experience loneliness in their life, but it's not forever.

Emily also credited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their role in Mental Health Awareness Week, adding: "At the centre of the campaign is the #mentalhealthminute voiced by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, that aired across UK radio stations today... "

Peter shared the update with his fans on Instagram

Fans left glowing messages for the 32-year-old. One fan penned: "You’re an inspiration and so is your husband and family."

A second replied: "Admire you so much, whatever you do you put your heart and soul in."

A third wrote: "So grateful for our Nhs thank you for all that you do Emily."

On Thursday, her husband Peter took to his social media with an emotional video to address claims made by Rebekah Vardy during the Wagatha Christie trial.

The Andre family recently enjoyed a family bike ride

In the caption, the Mysterious Girl singer apologised to his wife and children for "have(ing) to hear some not very nice things".

Peter was met with endless support from his friends and fans who flocked to share their kind words on the post.

Strictly star James Jordan replied to his statement, writing: "Well said mate," with a red love heart emoji.

Presenter Anna Williamson penned: "PETER WE LOVE YOU," with five red love hearts.

Iwan Thomas replied: "Stay strong mate - you’re a decent man so remember that."

One fan wrote: "Well said, I admire your dignity." A second added: "Awww we love you Peter." A third replied: "Absolute legend Pete!"

