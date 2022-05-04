Peter Andre's wife Emily celebrates big family news! The couple have been married since 2015

Peter Andre and his wife have taken to Instagram to celebrate some amazing family news with their fans.

On Tuesday, followers of Peter's son Junior Andre got to hear the teen's music for the very first time, after months of teasing the release.

And no-one was prouder than Peter and Emily Andre. Junior shared a short clip of his debut single on TikTok and also took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself in the music studio.

"Might have just dropped a lil something I’ve been cooking up in the studio over on TikTok…," Junior, 16, wrote, directing fans to head over to his account to hear the song - which is titled Slide.

Emily expressed her pride for stepson Junior

Among the first to comment on the post was proud Emily, who has been Junior's stepmother ever since her marriage to Peter in 2015. "So proud," the 32-year-old sweetly wrote, adding a red love heart and raised hands emoji.

Peter, meanwhile, reshared Junior's picture on his own Stories and wrote: "Let's go!" along with a series of flames.

Peter with his eldest children, Junior and Princess

The Mysterious Girl singer is acting as his son's manager and just last month spoke to Christine Lampard about his foray into the music industry.

"I am managing him in the sense I am there with him all the way. We want to give him some artistic freedom," he revealed.

"It makes me proud but also scared. At 16 that is what I wanted, my parents were scared and I had to prove to them that I would be okay," Peter shared.

Emily and Peter share two children together, Amelia and Theo

Peter, 49, is a proud father to four children. He shares Junior and daughter Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The couple were married from 2005 until 2009.

He went on to find love with NHS doctor Emily. They tied the knot at Mamhead House near Exeter in July 2015 and together share daughter Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo.

