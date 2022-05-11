Peter Andre breaks silence on Rebekah Vardy's shocking 'manhood' comments at trial The father-of-four was asked about her remarks

Peter Andre found himself inadvertently in the spotlight this week as the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney libel court case got underway.

Hours after Coleen's lawyer made reference to an old interview Rebekah had given, in which she compared his 'manhood' to a 'chipolata', smiling Peter was seen arriving at London's Dominion Theatre ahead of his performance in Grease: The Musical.

According to reports, the father-of-four – who famously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2004 alongside his then-future wife Katie Price - spoke briefly to the media and stated: "Most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak."

Prior to that, 49-year-old Peter allegedly also took to social media to share an Instagram Story that has since disappeared. He wrote: "Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations? But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I'm ok."

Rebekah Vardy leaves the High Court after day one of the trial

Peter is just one of the high-profile names linked to the ongoing court case – dubbed The Wagatha Christie trial.

In 2019, Coleen accused former I'm A Celebrity star Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah, who is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is now suing 36-year-old Coleen for libel.

Coleen's husband Wayne is set to give evidence

Coleen's husband Wayne Rooney, alongside his cousin, Clare Rooney, will be among the witnesses to give evidence during the trial, according to the skeleton case set out. They are due to give evidence on the sixth day of the seven-day trial.

It is not yet certain whether Rebekah's footballer husband, Jamie Vardy, will be giving evidence. Another witness for the case will be Andrew Halls, a journalist at The Sun who wrote one of the leaked stories.

