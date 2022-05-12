Peter Andre releases emotional video as he talks Rebekah Vardy claims The star is a father to four children

Peter Andre took the step of releasing a personal video on Thursday morning in light of the ongoing Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney libel trial.

Appearing on screen in his dressing gown, the father-of-four spoke from the heart as he revealed the impact the story has had on him.

Writing in the caption, Peter said: "My thoughts on Rebekah V: Plse swipe to see all three vids. Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion. Just a couple of things first.

"Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things. Secondly that ridiculous article yest from the @dailymail (about a certain remote control…)was written fifteen years ago and republished yesterday.

Peter released three videos addressing Rebekah's comments

"To be fair the media are very kind to me in general," he added. "Thirdly, you all know I like to take the p*** out of myself but maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. Love from an Aussie Brit Greek."

Peter was quickly inundated with messages of support. "Absolutely well said Peter!" one wrote. "You and your family shouldn't have to have this resurfacing for this many years because of a stupid 'made up' comment! People need to think about what they say and the damaging effect it can have on others for a lifetime!"

The legal battle between Coleen and Rebekah is making headlines

"Absolutely spot on," a second shared. "If a man said things like that about a woman there would be outrage! It's unfair and not acceptable. Stay strong x x."

Peter, 49, is a proud father to four children. He shares Junior and daughter Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The couple were married from 2005 until 2009.

He went on to find love with NHS doctor Emily. They tied the knot at Mamhead House near Exeter in July 2015 and together share daughter Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo.

