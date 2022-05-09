Peter and Emily Andre share incredible pictures of 'beautiful' weekend with children The family enjoyed a fun bike ride

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Andre made the most out of the incredible sunny weekend and headed off on a "beautiful" family adventure to see the bluebells currently in bloom.

Taking to Instagram, they both shared a selection of photos from their biking adventure, for which they were joined by their two children, Amelia and Theo, and Peter's daughter with Katie Price, Princess. Junior was sadly missing as, according to Peter himself, he prefers to sleep.

"Beautiful bike ride with the family. Minus one who prefers sleep. @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #family #sundays," Peter captioned the series of photos, whilst Emily added: "Gorgeous bike ride and walk in the bluebell woods. #familytime @peterandre @officialprincess_andre."

The photos included an adorable selfie of Peter and Emily, posing with their bikes visible behind them, and a gorgeous family shot of the couple walking alongside Amelia, Theo and Bista, as Peter refers to his eldest daughter.

Peter and Emily shared a gorgeous family photo taken during their fun day out

Other pictures see Theo and Amelia admiring the bluebells from close up.

The family were inundated with sweet messages from fans, who quickly hailed them a "beautiful family".

"Such a beautiful family," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "You are the perfect blended family."

"Princess is such a gorgeous girl," added a third.

Their fun day out comes just days after they celebrated Junior's big achievement.

Peter's eldest daughter Princess joined the family whilst Junior stayed at home

On Tuesday, followers of Peter's eldest son got to hear the teen's music for the very first time, after months of teasing the release.

And no-one was prouder than Peter and Emily. Junior shared a short clip of his debut single on TikTok and also took to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself in the music studio.

"Might have just dropped a lil something I’ve been cooking up in the studio over on TikTok…," Junior, 16, wrote, directing fans to head over to his account to hear the song - which is titled Slide.

Among the first to comment on the post was proud Emily, who has been Junior's stepmother ever since her marriage to Peter in 2015. "So proud," the 32-year-old sweetly wrote, adding a red love heart and raised hands emoji.