Rebekah Vardy has taken to social media amid her ongoing court case with Coleen Rooney – dubbed the 'Wagatha Christie' case.

Lawyers have alleged that Rebekah authorised her agent Caroline Watt to access her personal Instagram account, which was then used to monitor Coleen's posts and to pass information on to the Sun.

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy breaks down as she discusses Coleen Rooney row

Returning to Instagram on Sunday evening, 39-year-old Rebekah chose to ignore the continuing legal drama, and instead shared a snapshot showing her and her daughter at Dancing on Ice.

The sweet selfie sees Rebekah and five-year-old Sofia beaming for the camera after watching the show. Mum-of-five Rebekah was famously a contestant on Dancing on Ice just last year, when she teamed up with pro skater Andy Buchanan.

Rebekah shared a sweet selfie from the Dancing on Ice studio

And it was Andy and his 2022 partner Stef Reid who were being cheered on by the pair, with Rebekah writing in her caption: "Had the best time at @dancingonice. I'm in total awe of how incredible @runjumpstefreid is!

"She's amazing… keep voting for her and @andybuchanan2, we need to get them to the final #proudmum."

She cheered on Stef Reid and pro skater Andy Buchanan

Paralympian Stef was quick to react to her kind words. "It was so great to meet you and your daughter," she wrote. "Thanks for all your advice and support – both with @dancingonice and on @andybuchanan2 [laughing emoji]."

Rebekah found herself making headlines last week as details from the high court emerged. In 2019, Coleen – the wife of the Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney – accused her of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to the Sun after a months-long sting operation.

The 'Wagatha Christie' case will go to full trial in May

Rebekah, who is married to the Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is suing Coleen for libel. The case is due to go to a full trial in May but a two-day hearing this week has considered which evidence should be taken into account.

