Kelly Ripa updates fans on her health with glowing new selfie The star was anxious to get her health back

Kelly Ripa is back at it! The star delighted fans when she revealed she was finally out of quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Though it is unclear when she'll be back on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, the morning show host left isolation just in time to take a trip to sunny Los Angeles, and she was finally joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She announced her return from quarantine with a series of videos from a Beverly Hills terrace with an incredible panoramic view of Wilshire Boulevard and the Los Angeles skyline.

WATCH: Kelly's life at home during COVID-19 battle

Kelly was first diagnosed with COVID-19 right around Mother's Day weekend, and joked with fans that the bright side of having to isolate was getting "the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day."

She updated fans on her health with a heartfelt statement, explaining: "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quality time is over."

Now the morning show host is diving right back into "normal life," jokingly referring to herself as "the comeback kid" in a new selfie.

Kelly updates fans with a stunning selfie

The mom-of-three appeared glowy as ever for the golden hour selfie, which included a sweet nod to her son Joaquin as she wore a sports jersey from the University of Michigan, where the 19-year-old goes to school.

She also joked about her time in isolation and how elated all her videos from her much-anticipated travels made her seem, repeatedly writing: "We don't get out much."

Kelly jokes about her time in isolation

Prior to visiting Los Angeles, Kelly comfortably recuperated from her Upper East Side townhouse.

The residence comes up to a whopping 7,796-square-foot, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and an estimated value of 27 million dollars. The couple also own properties in the Hamptons, the Caribbean, and Colorado.

