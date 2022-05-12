Kelly Ripa shares update from home in the midst of COVID-19 battle The TV star is still in recovery mode

Kelly Ripa shared with fans an update on her situation while at home recovering from a bout of Covid-19, which she revealed earlier this week.

The TV personality shared a snapshot of herself surrounded by lavish bouquets of white flowers that she had received from several of her friends.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's life at home during Covid battle

She also poked into the picture a bit for the selfie, showing that she looked healthier and content while in the midst of her recovery.

Kelly also shared that she had been feeling the support of her husband Mark Consuelos, showing an example of a small but sweet way in which he'd helped.

She posted a beautiful sunlit video of her little rooftop garden that Mark had maintained while she was sick, panning across it to also show off some of the skyline from her beautiful Manhattan home.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared the news of her diagnosis with fans on Tuesday, revealing that while a previous episode of the show she was on had been pre-taped, she would be isolating.

Kelly felt the love of friends and family during her recovery

In a picture revealing some of the treats and gifts she received for Mother's Day, Kelly explained: "Hey there, unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend."

She assured fans that she would be okay and back on TV soon, detailing that: "Fortunately I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre-taped last week."

The mom-of-three expressed her anticipation of getting back to work as soon as it is safe, saying that: "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Kelly was at least able to make light of the situation and find the bright side, admitting that: "On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day."

The actress isolated over Mother's Day weekend

In her stead, frequent guest and friend Ali Wentworth took over hosting duties alongside Ryan Seacrest, with the two even speaking to Kelly virtually to get an update on her situation soon after she shared the news.

