David Muir has the sweetest message for Kelly Ripa and her children The TV star is such a good friend!

David Muir has been keeping a low profile of late and rarely posts on social media.

However, the ABC star made the exception on Friday when he took to Instagram to pay a sweet tribute to his good friend Kelly Ripa and her children.

Kelly had invited her three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, onto Live with Kelly and Ryan for a Mother's Day special.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship revealed

The trio joined their famous mom in a fun game show style segment of the show, where they had to answer questions related to Kelly.

The moment was especially significant because Joaquin is currently living in Michigan where he is studying at college, meaning that their TV appearance also marked a mini reunion for the siblings.

After Kelly shared pictures from the day on social media, alongside the caption: "Bring your chickens to work day!" David was one of the first to reply. "Pretty darn cute chickens," he wrote.

David Muir paid a sweet tribute to Kelly Ripa's children following their TV appearance

Kelly had revealed during the segment of the show that "chickens" was the affectionate nickname she has for her three children, who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

What's more, Ryan Seacrest's mom Constance Zullinger, who appeared on the show via video link to team up with her son during the competition, revealed that it was also the nickname she had for her son.

It's set to be an exciting weekend for Kelly as she celebrates Mother's Day with her brood back together in New York.

David Muir and Kelly Ripa are great friends

And despite being the offspring of two famous faces, Kelly and Mark's children have had to work just as hard as everyone else when it comes to making their way while at college and beyond.

Kelly gave an incredible insight into their work ethic during a past interview on Jimmy Kimmel, where she told the host that Michael - who at the time was the only child at college - was paying his rent and was "chronically poor", but loved the freedom.

Kelly with her children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She later explained on Instagram that she and Mark "didn't grow up in privilege" and so as a result, they expect their children to work hard too.

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos. We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em," she wrote.

