Kelly Ripa looks sensational in swimwear as she celebrates Cinco De Mayo

If you've got it, flaunt it! Kelly Ripa put her gym-honed body front and centre to celebrate Cinco De Mayo on Thursday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host threw it back to some sun-drenched vacations in which she dazzled in stylish swimwear.

Kelly posed with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who looked equally as toned, and she beamed in the snapshots posted on Instagram stories.

In the first, Kelly wore a low-cut one-piece adorned with palm trees and in the second she donned a bright, orange string bikini and posed by a pool with a sea view.

While the photos were throwbacks, it's likely that Kelly and Mark celebrated the Mexican holiday in style.

The couple recently had a big celebration of their own when they rang in their 26th wedding anniversary.

Kelly and Mark showed off their gym-honed physiques

She shared a candid video as they had breakfast together, quickly testing her husband by saying: "Good morning! What day is it today?" Mark didn't fail her, promptly replying: "It's May 1st, happy anniversary," as he smiled and leaned in for a kiss.

However, she kept the questions going, asking him: "Any words of wisdom on our 26th wedding anniversary?"

The actor cheekily answered: "Find someone who'll make you coffee and toast for breakfast on your anniversary," which is what he was eating, continuing in between chewing: "To all the guys out there."

They celebrated Cinco De Mayo

Kelly went on to post the lavish flowers he got her to commemorate their marriage, saying he was a "best husband award recipient" as she posted the massive bouquet of pink and white flowers.

The couple met while working on the show All My Children and eloped to Las Vegas in 1999, just one year after they met. They went on to have three children together, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquín, 19.

