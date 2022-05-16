Nicola Peltz reveals why Brooklyn Beckham is husband goals The couple got married in April

Brooklyn Beckham is devoted to his new wife Nicola Peltz - so much so that he has even started styling her hair!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 27-year-old Nicola shared a snap of her new do' alongside the stylist himself who looked pretty pleased with his work.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Fun fact ** Brooklyn did my hair," with three heart-eye emojis.

Resharing the selfie to his own Stories, Brooklyn hilariously replied: "Was bloody difficult."

Nicola and Brooklyn both rocked a monochrome look

The style in question was a plaited, slicked-back ponytail which was completed with black hair ties at either end.

The newlyweds are currently visiting the UK and have documented their stay with exciting snaps on their social media.

On Friday the pair enjoyed a wild night out alongside Brooklyn's cousin Libby Adams.

Nicola looked fabulous in a black leather jacket for the evening

Nicola documented the evening with a birds-eye view of the delicious-looking cocktails the Beckham-Peltz clan enjoyed with their friends.

Victoria Beckham's niece Libby also shared snapshots from the fun night and posted a mirror selfie alongside her cousin and their friend Tommy.

Whilst in London, Nicola and Brooklyn were also caught in a PDA after sharing photos in the West End area of London.

Brooklyn and Libby were matching in plain white t-shirts

In the snap, which was shared to Brooklyn's Instagram feed, his wife can be seen on his back and giving him a kiss on the cheek, whilst he stared down the lens with a huge grin on his face.

Captioning the photo, the 23-year-old penned: "My baby xx."

Nicola also shared a photo of the piggyback on her feed and wrote: "I love you so much b," with three red love heart emojis.

The newly-weds looked more in love than ever

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to comment on the post.

Venus Williams penned: "I just love this," with three red love hearts. Stylist Leslie Fremar replied: "Can’t believe I am just missing you."

Nikki Pennie wrote: "Now you are an honorary Brit!"

One fan replied: "You guys are the cutest! Enjoy GB." A second wrote: "The most beautiful couple."

A third added: "I love you guys."

