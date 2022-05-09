Brooklyn Beckham fails to reunite with dad David Beckham - despite attending same event It's been one month since Brooklyn's wedding

Brooklyn Beckham is a prolific social media user; his Instagram feed is littered with snapshots from his many adventures – and of course, striking images of his new wife of four weeks, Nicola Peltz.

So, it didn't escape fans' attention that on Sunday – Mother's Day in the US – he remained notably quiet.

While the Beckham family all use Instagram to celebrate important family occasions, 23-year-old Brooklyn surprisingly didn't share a message for his mother, Victoria Beckham. (In contrast, Nicola posted a series of loving posts for her mom.) Nor did he mark Mother's Day in the UK on 27 March.

Brooklyn did, however, share a new photo on his Stories showing him at the Formula 1 with his brother-in-law, Bradley Peltz. It was the same event attended by his dad, David Beckham, and younger brother, 19-year-old Romeo – however, there are no photos of the Beckham boys all together.

David posed for a photo with Romeo and Mia at the F1

David did share some photos with fans and could be seen beaming next to Romeo and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, but Brooklyn did not feature.

It comes just one month after the family all came together to celebrate Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage, which took place on 9 April at her family home in Palm Beach.

David and Victoria with their four children

The couple's wedding was a three-day affair starting with a dinner on Friday, followed by a reception at her billionaire father Nelson Peltz's $103million mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday. The weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around $3million.

It was a beautiful ceremony – with one small hitch! In a recent video for Vogue, the couple explained there was an awkward moment at their wedding reception.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been married for four weeks

"We got married a few weeks ago and when we were cutting the cake, half of it was cardboard, half of it was cake, and they didn't tell us what one was what, so we were cutting it together and we were trying to cut the cardboard, like sawing it in half," Brooklyn explained, whilst Nicola admitted: "It was so awkward!"

