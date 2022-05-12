Nicola Peltz Beckham stuns in slinky flared trousers on date night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicola Peltz Beckham joined husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Wednesday for a romantic couples' outing in London. The billionaire heiress dodged the British downpour in style, sporting a bright red pair of slinky flared trousers as she explored the city streets.

Nicola, 27, looked radiant in the strawberry red trousers that featured a high-waisted cut, fit and flare shape and small side slits on each leg. She paired the trousers with a simple long sleeve black top and some chunky platform heels.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news in personal note to Nicola Peltz

The blonde beauty accessorised with some silver jewellery, including a Playboy bunny pendant necklace and a simple chain. She flashed a glimpse of her statement engagement ring and clasped a Fendi handbag to complete her colour block outfit.

Nicola wore her straightened tresses tied half up and half down in a feminine princess style, which she shielded from the rain with a shopping bag. She opted for a natural makeup look and beamed as Brooklyn piggybacked her around buzzy Soho

Nicola looked radiant in red

The son of football star David Beckham looked laid back, donning a pair of loose-fitting beige trousers, white sneakers, a navy quarter neck zip top with a large white logo and a white T-shirt.

The couple explored the buzzy Soho streets together

Nicola took to social media to share the wholesome snaps with her 2.7 million followers. She captioned the series: "I love you so much b," with three red love heart emojis.

She sheltered herself from the British rain while out with Brooklyn

Love Nicola's striking trousers? We've found just the piece for you. These leg-lengthening red puddle trousers with pocket detailing and a quick fix for spicing up your spring/summer wardrobe.

Red Puddle Trousers, £22.25, ASOS

A host of celebrities and friends were quick to express their awe at Nicola's minimalist but eye-catching aesthetic – in addition to the adorable couples' pictures. "I just love this," commented Venus Williams, while another fan added: "Girl you look perfect!" A third mentioned: "You guys are the cutest! Enjoy London."

Since tying the knot last month in a magnificent Palm Beach wedding, the couple have been enjoying their time together. Brooklyn also shared some sweet images on Instagram of his wife embracing the UK weather, alongside the caption: " "Bring your wife to work day x she's not used to the English weather."

