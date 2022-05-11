Brooklyn Beckham expresses gratitude to wife Nicola Peltz after failing to reunite with family The couple married on 9 April

There's no denying how besotted Brooklyn Beckham is with his new wife Nicola Peltz. One month on from their glamourous wedding, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has shared a number of messages gushing about his happy marriage.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the 23-year-old shared an intimate picture showing him planting a kiss on Nicola's cheek as they posed for a mirror selfie.

"I'm so lucky to have you [heart emojis]," he remarked, to which his wife gushed: "I'm so lucky [heart emoji] I love you so much!"

The newlyweds, who confirmed their relationship in January 2020, tied the knot on 9 April at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach – the nuptials were attended by the likes of Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Mel B and Mel C.

The candid post comes shortly after Brooklyn shared a sweet video with his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz. The American businessman was seen giving Brooklyn a goodnight kiss on his head – with Nicola writing: "The Peltz goodnight kiss @brooklynpeltzbeckham favourite video ever, melts my heart."

Brooklyn uploaded this sweet snap with his wife Nicola

It seems Brooklyn has been well and truly welcomed into the Peltz family. Over the weekend, he shared a new photo on his Stories showing him at Formula 1 with his brother-in-law, Bradley Peltz.

It was the same event attended by his dad, David Beckham, and younger brother Romeo – however, there are no photos of the Beckham boys all together.

David, 47, did share some photos with fans and could be seen beaming next to Romeo and his girlfriend Mia, but Brooklyn did not feature.

