Brooklyn Beckham's unseen wedding photo featuring sister Harper revealed – and it's so special Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz tied the knot last month

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoyed a lavish wedding when they tied the knot in Palm Beach last month.

On Sunday, Brooklyn's doting mum Victoria kept the celebrations going as she shared a previously unseen glimpse of the big day to social media.

The fashion designer took to Instagram, where she posted a sweet photo of Brooklyn with his sister Harper, ten, behind the scenes of the special occasion.

The pair were dressed in their wedding finery and beamed at the camera as they each held onto a small white dog!

The mum-of-four captioned the adorable image: "Harper Seven loves her big brother xx Kisses from Nala and Label... @brooklynpeltzbeckham #HarperSeven."

The newlyweds enjoyed a star-studded wedding ceremony on 9 April, held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

The happy couple have since returned to London, with Brooklyn sharing via Instagram that they had travelled to his hometown for work reasons.

Victoria posted the lovely photo to Instagram

"Bring your wife to work day x she's not used to the English weather," he wrote alongside a snap of the American model and actress trying to shelter from the rain. He later shared pictures of the lovebirds hitting the West End area late at night and gushed: "My baby xx" to which his wife replied: "I LOVE YOU [heart emojis]."

She later added on her own account: "I love you so much b," adding more heart emojis.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Florida last month

It's not known how long the couple will be staying in London as they have been spending most of their time in the US.

After selling their Beverly Hills home, it has been reported that they are considering investing in two smaller properties instead; a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works when filming, and a second in Miami, close to where both of their families have homes.

