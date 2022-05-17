Michael Strahan's daughter is the perfect prom queen in beautiful new photos The teenager is a rising star

Michael Strahan's teenage twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are growing up fast and the latest photo only goes to prove it.

The GMA host would have had a proud father moment when he saw Isabella in her prom dress, looking beautiful.

The 17-year-old - who is an aspiring model - shared several snapshots on Instagram with her friends and she was beaming in them all.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's teenage daughter makes runway debut

Isabella wore a floaty, pale blue gown and jewels in her curly hair which had been pulled up into a pretty updo.

She posed with her date and looked completely at ease in the stunning setting.

Her fans and friends immediately began commenting and wrote: "Prom queen," and, "gorgeous," while others said they adored her dress and many more said the scene was "perfect".

Isabella and her friends looked to be having the best time

Isabella recently made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City.

Michael shared a montage of some of the highlights from the day, including Isabella getting ready in the makeup room ahead of her big moment, and her walking down the runway dressed in a show-stopping bridal gown.

Alongside the video, the TV star wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

Michael's daughters are growing up fast

Michael shares Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan. The former sports star is also a father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

