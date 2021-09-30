Michael Strahan's talented daughter is following in his footsteps in the most amazing way The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

Michael Strahan had yet another very proud dad moment when he updated fans with a video of one his twin daughters and she has a remarkable talent.

The Good Morning America presenter shared a snapshot and clip of Isabella and not only is she strikingly tall, she's athletic too.

Proving she has the former NFL player's sporting ability, the 16-year-old is a brilliant volleyball player and Michael showed off her skills on Instagram.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's twins model his collection

"That’s my girl!!" he wrote. "Swipe right to @isabella.strahan showing up and showing out on the Volleyball court! #GirlDad."

In the photo, Michael was standing with his arm around Isabella who was on the volleyball court. The short clip he also posted showed her leaping high into the air and spiking the ball.

His fans commented and wrote: "Olympics here we come," and, "go girl," while fellow TV host and journalist, Deborah Roberts, joked: "She’s so short like her daddy!"

Michael showed off his daughter's volleyball talent

It's not the first time that Michael has shown his support for his offspring. He's a proud father-of-four and regularly updates his fans with their achievements.

Fatherhood is important to Michael and he's said if it wasn't for his own parent's love and belief in him he may never have achieved all he has today.

His dad, Gene, sadly passed away at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Michael opened up to People magazine and said his biggest cheerleaders were his mother and father.

Michael is passionate about being a good dad

"I never knew I could accomplish so much, but my parents never act surprised," he said while his dad was still alive. "They look at me as if there’s no limit. That helped me feel like there’s no limit."

Michael was only a year older than his twin daughters when he got his first shot on the football field. His dad was a major in the army at the time and stationed in Germany.

At 17, he was sent his son to live with his uncle in Houston so that he could try out for a football scholarship, even though he had never played any high school sports.

"I didn’t know what I was doing," Michael said. "But because my dad never said ‘if’ or ‘possibly,' - he said, 'This is gonna happen'– I said okay." Less than six months later, he landed his scholarship!

