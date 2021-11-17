George Stephanopoulos surprises GMA co-star live on air with hilarious results The Good Morning America anchors are incredibly close!

George Stephanopoulos is renowned for his dry wit and he left his co-star speechless in a hilarious segment on Good Morning America this week.

The journalist celebrated Michael Strahan with the rest of the GMA stars on Monday's show, ahead of his milestone 50th birthday this weekend.

During a gift exchange live on air, George told Michael that he was going to dance for him as a birthday gift.

VIDEO: George Stepanopoulos surprises Micahel Strahan live on air

"For your birthday I wanted to do something that would really bring you joy. I'm going to dance here on GMA."

"What!" Robin Roberts exclaimed, as Michael was almost left lost for words as he stood up on from his chair.

"Oh George!" I said "No you're not," hoping that you would, he said through laughter. "Next best thing Michael, next best thing," George continued, as he handed the sports star a gift.

George Stephanopoulos has a close bond with his GMA co-stars

"What!" Michael exclaimed as George gave him a framed photo of himself dancing.

"This is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten in my life," he said as he held up the picture to the camera.

George has been working at GMA since 2009 after he was offered Diane Sawyer's job on the popular morning news show.

The new job meant that the father-of-two faced a big change for his family, who were living in Washington D.C. at the time.

George with wife Ali Wentworth

George, along with his wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters Harper and Elliott moved to New York for his work so that he could easily commute to the studios each morning.

The family live in a three-bed apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which has previously featured in Architectural Digest.

When he isn't working, George loves nothing more than spending time with his wife and children.

George and Ali with daughters Elliott and Harper

They faced a big change earlier in the year when oldest daughter Harper moved out of the family home to attend college.

The move didn't go without challenges either, as Ali revealed during an episode of her podcast, Go Ask Ali, that Harper tested positive for Covid just as they were packing up the car, which resulted in her having an extra ten days at home before the big move.

