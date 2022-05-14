Michael Strahan prepares for extraordinary change on GMA

Hannah Hargrave
Michael Strahan will leave Good Morning America in New York for an extraordinary new venture
Michael Strahan's career highs are endless and he's about to embark on one like no other.
The TV host will leave the Good Morning America studios in New York and head to Iceland to be part of GMA's Extraordinary Earth series.
His adventure will see him exploring diverse wildlife and landscapes, studying the impact of climate change and investigating how Icelandic people utilize their natural resources.
Good Morning America’s Extraordinary Earth: Live from Iceland! will premiere on 17 May.
The series was first launched in 2020 with meteorologist, Ginger Zee traveling to Victoria Falls.
Since then, several other hosts have visited incredible natural environments for the show, including T.J. Holmes, traveling to Prince Edward Island, Canada and most recently, Amy Robach setting sail on breathtaking voyages to Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands.
Michael is no stranger to exciting adventures and on 11 December he did something he thought he could only dream of and skyrocketed to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company, Blue Origin.
Michael will temporarily leave the GMA studio and his co-hosts
On board were a mixture of celebrity guests and paying space enthusiasts and viewers at home and at the launch excitedly watched on.
Michael was joined by the daughter of Alan Shepard, Laura Shepard Churchley, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Cameron Bess and Lane Bess.
The flight was suborbital meaning it would not make it to orbit. But it did go more than 62 miles above Earth and past the Kármán line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.
Michael's co-hosts will remain in New York
Michael and the crew could be heard saying how incredible it was from inside the capsule.
As he left the capsule on return, Michael said: "That was beyond. I want to go back."
