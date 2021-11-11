Michael Strahan shares moving family update and fans can't believe it The TV host is a father-of-four

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan marked a bittersweet milestone on Thursday with photos and a tribute which left fans stunned.

The popular presenter and former NFL star wished his oldest daughter, Tanita, a happy birthday and when he revealed her age, his social media followers couldn't believe it.

Michael, 49, shared two photos on Instagram. One when Tanita was just a little girl and one of her today.

He captioned the images: "On the left, you were the first person I celebrated being drafted with. On the right, you are looking absolutely beautiful celebrating your 30th bday yesterday.

"Tanita, you gave me the greatest gift in life… being a father!May all your dreams continue to come true. I love you and am so proud of you. Keep using your creativity to bring joy to the world."

His post was bombarded with compliments and well-wishes from people commenting, "Happy Birthday Tanita," but there were also many who were astounded that he was old enough to have a 30-year-old child.

He shared the then and now photos of Tanita

"Michael, you are too young to have been drafted," wrote one, while another added: "I thought she was 21," and a third said: "Wow, 30. How?"

Michael is a father of four and shares Tanita and his son, Michael Strahan Jr., with his ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Michael adores being a dad to his four children

He also has twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, 17, from his second marriage to Jean Muggli.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People when he said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

