Michael Strahan shares powerful message about asking for help as fans show support

Michael Strahan has a celebrated career as both an NFL player and a TV personality but that doesn't mean he hasn't had his fair share of hurdles.

The Good Morning America host shared a motivational message with his fans this week in which he urged anyone struggling to ask for help.

Taking to his Michael Strahan Brand Instagram, Michael wrote: "Help can and will come from the most unexpected places. Be open to everything around you."

He asked: "Who are the people who help you to grow?" and added: "Look for help when you need it and take help when it's offered. Help is key to #RaiseYourGame. #MotivationMonday."

Fans thanked him for his words and many said that he was the source of their inspiration.

"Found help here Michael Strahan," wrote one. "Mindset changer, enforcing skills and unblocking self limitations!! Change came, results surfaced."

Another added: "God, and positive people," while a third commented: "Really appreciate what you've done for me, you're the best and I promise to spread your good work. Thank you."

Michael recently opened up about his past struggles and admitted he felt like he was just "surviving" during high school.

He shared his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone.

Michael - who had never played American Football until senior year of high school - moved from Germany to Houston as a teenager to try to break into the game, but it was far from easy for the star who admitted he was lost.

Speaking during ESPN's More Than an Athlete, Michael said:"When I first went to Houston I was scared. Here I am a kid coming from Germany. I didn't think I could do it. I had to learn about culture, struggle loneliness. I had to figure out life."

The father-of-four laid bare his feelings for the show in which he delved further into his angst as a teen.

He said that despite earning a scholarship to college, high school was far from happy for him.

"High school to me was surviving every day," he said. "I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."

Michael said he remembers playing against students who were in the newspapers for getting scholarships but he was never that guy. "I always felt like I was playing catch up," he said. "Catch up to those guys."

Remarkably, he played just one season of football before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University, and the rest is history!

