Savannah Guthrie reveals 'dream' transformation in new backstage glimpse

The Today Show is making host Savannah Guthrie's dream come true! The star unveiled an unbelievable on-set transformation that left her totally awestruck.

In honor of the release of Downton Abbey: A New Era, Today studios were unrecognizably transformed to fit the style of the legendary Highclere Castle, where the iconic period piece has filmed since its debut in 2010.

The set felt so authentic, it had Savannah joking about forgetting etiquette and how to behave.

The beloved host had the dinner of her dreams – and dream dinner guests – as she sat down to interview Downton Abbey's fan favorites, including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Dancy and Kevin Doyle.

NBC studios went all out for the television special, transforming an area of the set into an epic dining room fit for any royal, featuring a never ending wooden table atop a large, printed rug, and behind it a decorative wall full of ornate frames with glimpses of the show.

Savannah captioned the behind-the-scenes photos with: "How amazing is this @todayshow set made to look like the dinner table at Downton Abbey?? Which fork do I use???"

The epic transformation

She couldn't stop raving about the set's transformation, also writing on her Instagram stories: "Is this a dream?"

Fans were equally as enthusiastic both about the set up and the exciting interview, writing: "Savannah… you are my favorite! I also LOVE Downton from the very beginning!" and: "It was such a great segment!" as well as: "That is amazing! So fun!"

Savannah jokes about etiquette with Michelle

Another fan endearingly wrote: "The way Savannah glided through that interview allowing each person to answer a question was pure brilliance! She's got AMAZING skills! You go Savannah!!"

The second Downton Abbey film, which follows the Crawley family on a trip to the South of France, is in theatres now.

