Savannah Guthrie's personal revelation about body image is so inspiring The Today star is a doting mother-of-two

Savannah Guthrie is a devoted parent to two young children, and is determined to set a good example to them.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie misses Today as Hoda Kotb is joined by new co-host

The Today star is mom to daughter Vale and son Charles, and is particularly cautious when it comes to ensuring they have high levels of high self-esteem, in particular when it comes to body confidence.

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Savannah revealed: "I want my kids, particularly my little girl, to have a positive body image.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie opens up about her personal life

"I say all the right words, but I'm not sure that’s what she sees every day. It really makes you look hard at yourself, and there's nothing I care more about than for her to grow up feeling confident and strong and just loving herself.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares difficult health diagnosis ahead of Mother's Day

MORE: Savannah Guthrie feels all the emotions as she spends Mother's Day away from her children

"And so for me...I said to myself, 'Well, you’d better straighten this out right now, you'd better get your head on straight, because this little girl is watching you'."

Savannah shares her two children with husband Mike Feldman, and the family live in New York City.

Savannah Guthrie has opened up about setting a good example when it comes to body image

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie makes brave fashion statement in unexpected outfit

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet end to show on Today

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

The Today star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'Easter miracle' with touching family photo

MORE: Savannah Guthrie panics fans after she shares picture of her running on injured foot

Savannah often documents her personal life on social media - both the ups and the downs - and recently revealed that she was forced to spend Mother's Day away from her children after testing positive for Covid for the second time.

However, the doting mom still made it a day to remember for her family despite the unusual circumstances, and entertained her children for hours on FaceTime from the other side of the house.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.