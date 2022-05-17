Selma Blair makes difficult revelation about her mother to emotional Savannah Guthrie The Cruel Intentions star is telling all

Selma Blair has had an emotional past few weeks promoting her new book Mean Baby, which releases today, and she sat down with Today's Savannah Guthrie to talk all about it.

During the interview, they hit on a particularly gut-wrenching subject, that being the actress' relationship with her mother and the ways in which it hurt her.

VIDEO: Selma Blair shares incredible horseback riding achievement

Savannah, in her voiceover, described their relationship as "demanding, critical, and sometimes cruel," then mentioning to Selma that she showed a lot of grace towards her in the book.

"She was a damn fine, funny, dramatic, amazing woman," the actress shared. "And I was hurt that she didn't love me enough. I love my son enough."

The Today host read out an excerpt from the book, saying: "You said 'My mother tethered a darkness to me. And my suffering was the only way to please her'."

She could be seen choking up as she described: "That hit me hard," and Selma started to as well, saying: "It is sad what we go through, isn't it?

Selma opened up to Savannah about her difficult relationship with her mother

"I wanted to be worthy of her love, and that meant suffer."

The Legally Blonde star is taking a very different approach towards raising her son Arthur, ten, having mentioned that the book and her previous documentary exist to show him the struggles she has gone through.

Selma has shared some truly crushing confessionals in the lead-up to her memoir, having opened up about the darker parts of her past for the first time.

In an excerpt from Mean Baby she previously shared with People, the actress detailed her battle with addiction which started at an exceptionally young age.

Selma said she first got drunk at the age of seven and admitted: "I don't know if I would've survived childhood without alcoholism."

The actress just released her first book, Mean Baby

"That's why it's such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning. Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as a coping mechanism."

