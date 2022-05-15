Savannah Guthrie's latest work assignment leaves fans speechless The Today star flew out to Texas over the weekend

Savannah Guthrie has not long been back at work following her Covid battle, but she's already jetted off.

The Today star flew to Texas over the weekend to undertake an important work assignment for the NBC daytime show.

Savannah went out to meet Darren Harrison, the man who recently landed an airplane after the pilot became incapacitated.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares incredible insight into her home life

The mother-of-two met with Darren and his family to talk about his heroic moment, and revealing that his wife is pregnant with a baby girl.

Savannah was "honored" to have spoken to Darren, and paid a touching tribute to him ahead of the interview, which will air on Monday's show.

She wrote: "So excited and honored to share this astonishing story. Darren Harrison tells how he was able to safely land an airplane after the pilot became incapacitated.

Savannah Guthrie sat down with heroic plane passenger Darren Harrison

"What happened is even more incredible than we knew. Interview airs Monday morning on @todayshow - and we speak to his wife Brittney about her hero husband and the baby girl they’re expecting this summer! Can’t wait to introduce you to this wonderful family: @darrenlharrison @brittney_harrison18."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can't wait, this is an amazing story," while another wrote: "What a hero."

Today's Savannah Guthrie with co-host Hoda Kotb

Jenna Bush Hager also responded, writing: "Love this! And you look beautiful." Darren was one of two passengers flying in a plane from the Bahamas to Florida on Tuesday afternoon, when the pilot became incapacitated.

Despite having no flying experience, he climbed over three rows of seats into the cockpit, moved the pilot out of his seat and made contact with air traffic control, all of which happened while the plane was heading down.

Savannah is a dotng mom to two young children

With help from air traffic controllers, Darren was told to fly ahead and start a gradual descent, eventually landing the plane and bringing everyone to safety.

Savannah is no stranger to travelling for work and often interviews incredibly inspiring guests for Today. When she isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her family.

The TV star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

