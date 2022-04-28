Savannah Guthrie looks so different in throwback photos you have to see The TV star poked fun at herself

Savannah Guthrie treated fans to a hilarious walk down memory lane on Wednesday with some epic childhood photos.

The Today show host revealed she was featured in People magazine's beauty issue in the section, 'cuties to beauties'. The outlet showed her as a smiling child and then beaming as the celebrity she is today.

However, Savannah chose to laugh at herself too and posted some additional pictures.

The mom-of-two captioned the post: "Look at my real kid pics you have no idea how astonishing this is to me. Thanks @people."

She added: "Thanks for choosing this kid pic, not this one," before sharing a rather solemn looking photo of herself with very short hair.

On her Instagram stories she even added some jail bars to the photo, suggesting she looked like a criminal in a mugshot.

Savannah's fans loved her throwback photos

Her fans thought her post was brilliant and commented: "You are beautiful all around…love watching you," and, "always better to peak AFTER high school, we appreciate this stuff more".

Others found the mugshot reference hilarious and many more thought the photos were adorable.

Savannah is loved for being so candid and open about her life but she rarely discusses her own childhood.

Savannah is now a mom-of-two herself

Recently, however, she had a sentimental conversion on the morning talk show where she opened up about the ups and downs of her upbringing, and honored her mom, Nancy Guthrie.

She detailed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager just how close they are and the sacrifices Nancy went through to take care of her and her sister.

Savannah opened up about her own childhood and her much-loved mom

Savannah revealed that her father, Charles, passed away when she was just about to enter senior year of high school, and that she and her sister both felt a duty to take care of their mom.

explained how all through college she attended the University of Arizona and lived at home, not only because they "didn't have money to afford the dorms," but also, she said that: "My sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone."

When Savannah was offered a job which would take her to Bute, Montata, her mother insisted: "I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams."

