Michael Strahan shares 'incredible' update and his GMA co-hosts can't wait to comment The TV star has taken a break from the GMA studios

Michael Strahan is living the dream as he films in Iceland for his latest Good Morning America adventure.

The star took to Instagram to post videos and photos from his amazing work venture during which he experienced whale watching.

Michael's first snapshots were accompanied by a captioned which read: "Iceland has been INCREDIBLE so far!! Out here for #ExtraordinaryEarth feature for @goodmorningamerica with a great crew."

His co-hosts were swift to comment on his pictures out at sea, with Sam Champion writing: "Enjoy! I hope the skies clear a bit! It was one of my favorite @gma trips," and Dr. Jennifer Ashton adding: "Told you!!!! It was one of the best vacations of my life!!! Enjoy."

Meteorologist Ginger Zee also chimed in with heart emoji and Lara Spencer said: "Loving every minute of it."

The TV host recently left New York and headed to Iceland to be part of GMA's Extraordinary Earth series.

Michael is having an incredible time in Iceland

His adventure will see him exploring diverse wildlife and landscapes, studying the impact of climate change and investigating how Icelandic people utilize their natural resources.

The series was first launched in 2020 with Ginger traveling to Victoria Falls. Since then, several other hosts have visited incredible natural environments for the show, including T.J. Holmes, traveling to Prince Edward Island, Canada and most recently, Amy Robach setting sail on breathtaking voyages to Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands.

Michael enjoyed his whale watching experience

Michael is no stranger to exciting adventures and on 11 December he did something he thought he could only dream of and skyrocketed to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company, Blue Origin.

He adored the experience and as he left the mission he expressed his delight by saying: "That was beyond. I want to go back."

