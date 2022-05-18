Anna Duggar is 'surrounded by the wrong kind of support' claims Amy Duggar in heartbreaking message Josh was found guilty on one count of 'receipt of child pornography'

Amy Duggar has called on her cousin-in-law Anna Duggar to remember there is "no shame" in divorce as she awaits her husband's sentencing in a shocking child pornography trial.

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

Amy, who has distanced herself from the Duggar family's controversial and fundamental religious views, took to social media to share that she cried while reading a letter sent from Anna's father to the courts in defense of father-of-seven Josh Duggar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duggar family spend time together for Father's Day

"Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes," Amy, 35, wrote alongside a photo of her and Anna hugging at Amy's wedding day.

"You're faced with an impossible decision and you're being surrounded by the wrong kind of support… I cried as I read the letter your own father wrote in support of your husband this week."

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

"It's no wonder you're struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids, you've obviously never had an example there. That's awful and I'm so sorry for that," Amy continued.

"But my Mom was a fierce protector and so am I. She showed me how to stand up and speak up. If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking)

Amy called on Anna to stand up for her children

Amy called herself a "mama who won't turn a blind eye," and reminded Anna that "someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is" and that she "can’t protect them from the truth forever".

"I’m saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along. Your children look up to you so much… Please be the role model they need in their life," she pleaded.

"Josh has chosen how history will remember him. By staying and supporting him you’re allowing him to choose that for you, too. And I know standing up to all of this seems impossible now, but as a Mama, your instinct to protect your kids always has to be stronger than your fear," Amy concluded, adding: "The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets."

Josh was found guilty on one count

The passionate plea comes after it was revealed that in a letter sent to Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, and een by People, mom of 19 Michelle Duggar allegedly wrote that Joshua "is compassionate toward others," and has a "tender heart".

She also said that the father of seven "has set a good example of applying himself eagerly to his work and in many other responsibilities that he carries as a husband and father".

A jury spent around four hours deliberating before coming back with their guilty verdict in December. He could be facing 20 years in prison with fines up to $250,000/

Anna has seven children with Josh

Josh was arrested in 2021 for having “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography,” including “images of minors under the age of 12" in May 2019.

He was found guilty on one count, "receipt of child pornography."

Anna and Josh became parents for the seventh time on 23 October 2021; they are also parents to Mackynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, eight, Meredith Grace, six, Mason Garrett, four, and Maryella Hope, two.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox