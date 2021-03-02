Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife The pair had not kissed before their wedding day

Justin Duggar has shared the intimate moment he first kisses 19-year-old Claire Spivey at their wedding.

The pair, both fundamental Christians, wed on 26 February in Texas, and Justin posted a sneak peek of their wedding film.

In the clip, fans saw the pair kiss at the altar, with Justin, 18, swooping in to give Claire a big kiss as the audience burst into cheers and claps.

MORE: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

They walked out the church with Justin punching the air.

WATCH: Inside Justin and Claire's wedding

Claire wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing, and styled her hair in a side braid. Justin — the 14th child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — wore a navy suit with a grey tie.

The video also revealed the rustic style they chose for the event, with fresh flowers covering the altar.

The pair chose a rustic country vibe for their wedding

Fans were quick to share their congratulations, with one joking: "He went for that kiss."

"Congratulations! Looks like it was a lovely wedding. Wishing you all the best for your future together!" shared another fan.

MORE: Married at First Sight's Michael and Martha's second wedding plans revealed

MORE: Helen Flanagan confesses wedding plans are 'out the window'

Justin's older sister Joy-Anna Forsyth was in attendance, and she commented: "I LOVE IT!!🤩😭😍 sooooo gorgeous!"

They became engaged in November 2020

The pair first announced their courtship in September 2020.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," Justin said at the time.

He added: "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists

They confirmed their engagement in November 2020 with a statement which read: "We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting; they now star in spin-off show Counting On.

Read more HELLO! US stories here