Anna Duggar reveals birth of seventh child with Josh Duggar days before child pornography trial

Anna Duggar has welcomed her seventh child, sharing the news days before husband Josh Duggar will appear in court ahead of a child pornography trial.

The new mom shared a gorgeous picture of her daughter, revealing the newborn was born on 23 October weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" she captioned the post on Instagram.

Sister-in-law Claire Duggar was quick to comment, writing: "She is darling!!!"

Anna and Josh are also parents to Mackynzie Renée, 12, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and Maryella Hope, who will turn 2 later this month.

On Thursday Josh will appear in court for the pre-trial conference held ahead of his child pornography trial on 30 November.

Anna and Josh welcomed their seventh child

After a 2019 raid on his Arkansas car dealership, the father-of-seven willingly turned himself in on 29 April 2021. It was later confirmed through court documents that he had “knowingly received child pornography" and "knowingly possessed material that contained images of child pornography,” including “images of minors under the age of 12" in May 2019.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement.

"In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his legal team said.

Josh turned himself in on 29 April

Josh was granted "unlimited contact" with the kids by a judge so long as Anna was present. He was not permitted to have contact with any other minors, including his many nieces and nephews.

In November 2019, Homeland Security raided the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road as part of an “ongoing federal investigation". The lot is now abandoned, and it was never revealed what the agents were searching for.

If convicted, Josh could receive 20 years in prison with fines up to $250,000 on each count.

The charges come six years after it emerged that between 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager, he allegedly molested young girls including several of his sisters. Jill and Jessa came forward and claimed to be victims; no charges were ever filed.

Anna and Josh are parents to seven children

In 2015, Josh was reported to have been using adultery dating service Ashley Madison after its records were hacked, and porn star Danica Dillon also alleged he had assaulted her during a sexual encounter.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Josh said in a statement at the time.

"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son Josh wed Anna Keller in 2008 in front of around 300 people, and they now have seven children; they sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2010.

"The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through," Anna shared in 2019.

"Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us."

